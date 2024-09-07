Former President George W. Bush will not make formal election endorsement, office says

Former President George W. Bush doesn't plan to make an endorsement or voice how he or his wife Laura will vote in November, his office told ABC News Saturday.

The announcement came a day after Bush's vice president, Dick Cheney, announced he would cross party lines and vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cheney said former President Donald Trump "can never be trusted with power again."

"In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him," he said in a statement.

Cheney's daughter, former Wyoming member of the House Liz Cheney, also announced this week that she would be voting for Harris.