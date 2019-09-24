Award-winning journalist Ann Curry on fighting for the people through storytelling

Ann Curry wears many hats as an award-winning journalist, anchor and executive producer. She has seen the ins and outs and ups and downs of an industry that is consistently changing depending on what's making the news and who is in charge.

"When your motivation is to make money, you are going to make decisions that are not good for journalism," Curry tells ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis on an episode of "No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis." "A motivation that is impure affects what stories you do, what questions you ask, how it's edited together, potentially how it's written, how it was broadcast, who you choose to anchor it … all those motivations are not great motivations for journalism."

Curry spent the majority of her professional life reporting on international issues in places like Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. She has covered nuclear tensions in North Korea and the devastating tsunamis that hit southeast Asia and Japan. While spending much of her time focusing on stories in various countries, her goal main goal has remained the same: fighting for the people.

"I would say that the fight is not about you or even about the profession or about where you work, it's for the people," Curry said.

Curry began her career as the first female news reporter at her local station in Medford, Oregon. She then spent 15 years at the "Today" show as a correspondent and anchor and went on to write for National Geographic magazine. Now, she is anchoring and executive producing "Chasing the Cure," a show aimed at treating the under-served, un-diagnosed and misdiagnosed by connecting them directly to doctors who can help.

"If people are voiceless and there is something unjust that is occurring or suffering that can be changed because we connect them to the wider world we should do it," Curry said. "That is our job. We're supposed to shine light in places of darkness."

Within the first seven episodes, "Chasing the Cure" has confirmed eight patient diagnoses, including one diagnosis that is making medical history. Curry has been so involved with the creation of the show that she said she even helped design the couch to make guests feel more included and embraced when walking onto the stage.

"I wanted anyone who's coming on to our live broadcast, who's already desperate to feel embraced, to come into a situation where they're in a circle. I don't want doctors to be set up in this kind of way that adds to the intimidation of sitting in front of a panel of some of the best minds in medicine in this country," she said. "I wanted a curved, warm welcoming, 'we're all in this together' feeling."

While Curry has spent decades focusing on storytelling, labeling herself as the "squeaky wheel," her path had several twists and turns and after her departure from the "Today" show in 2012, Curry said she realized she was going to have to overcome her "second mountain."

"When I think about that idea of the second mountain and the idea that this is actually something that all of us probably will face, whether it's loss of a loved one or being fired at work or being challenged, we're all facing that kind of struggle, and what I've learned is the person that's hardest to forgive is yourself, and the person that's hardest to have compassion for is yourself," Curry said. "I would say to never do anything that you would not forgive in yourself. Do try to have compassion for yourself and understand that you're a human being who deserves that kindness."

Hear more from Ann Curry on episode #130 of "No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis."