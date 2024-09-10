Back-to-school scams and how to avoid them

Scammers can target you from multiple angles as you gear up for school.

Scammers don't need a special occasion to try to steal your money or your identity. Whether it be holidays or big events, they are always on the prowl -- the back-to-school shopping season is no different. Students and parents are particularly vulnerable right now as they shop for everything from textbooks to clothes and even jobs.

The rush to find the best deals has some consumers visiting unfamiliar websites and sometimes hastily clicking on links. All of the excitement can make for a less vigilant consumer -- the perfect opportunity for bad actors to pounce. People aged 18 to 24 were more likely to report being targeted by text message or internet messaging than any other age group, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Shoppers need to be careful of fake websites appearing to sell popular supplies and textbooks at deeply discounted prices, as noted by Wells Fargo fraud and claims executive Dan Cusick. They may send fraudulent emails pretending to be a school asking you to update your personal information. The scammers also create fake social media ads that link to the fake websites. Consumers enter their payment information, giving scammers the chance to collect their credit card and bank details.

Fraudsters also set up fake rental sites offering discounted textbooks; they collect the rental fee but never send the books. You should always type the store's website into your browser and shop from the store's legitimate site, Cusick suggested. Log into a school's online portal or app directly to update any student information, ignoring unsolicited or online offers and emails.

Fake scholarship and job offers

The FCC recently issued a warning to college students and their parents about a rise in fraudulent scholarships and fake job offers.Scammers post fake job postings that promise good pay and flexible hours on popular job sites and social media. They may even send emails that look like they're coming from a business or college promising "guaranteed" scholarships that require you to pay a fee to be eligible.

After you apply, the FCC noted that one common tactic is for them to send you a check to deposit at your bank. They then ask you to send some of the money to another account. However, the check is fake and by the time it bounces, the scammer will have walked away with the money you sent them.

Bottom line is that your boss should be paying you, not the other way around. If they tell you to deposit a check and use some of the money for any reason, experts say it's a scam.

Federal authorities recommend looking up the name of the company or the person who's hiring you, plus the words "scam," "review," or "complaint" to see what others are saying about them.

If the email looks like it came from a professor or an office at your college, call them directly to confirm they're really looking to fill a position. Beware of email addresses coming from non-company email addresses including Gmail, Yahoo and Hotmail. Ask the employer to send you details of the job duties, the pay and the hours. If they refuse, that could be another red flag.

Student Rental Scams

As the cost of college rises to record highs, experts say scammers are finding creative ways to dupe vulnerable and unsuspecting students. That's especially true when it comes to fake apartment rentals.

The fraudsters rip off legitimate rental listings, including photos and descriptions, from reputable organizations. They then post the fake listing on their site at a deep discount. Once you show interest, they ask for your personal information like your bank account. They also create urgency, telling you to "act immediately" or "send money right away" and suggest you will lose the listing otherwise.

When it comes to rental scams, experts say beware of these major red flags: you can't meet the person or see the rental property before you pay or they ask for payment upfront via wire transfer, gift card or directly into an account. Experts remind us to never send money or share personal information with unverified people or companies and to be guided by the old adage: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.