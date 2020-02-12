Chinese e-commerce giant creates 35,000 jobs for those displaced by coronavirus The full economic impact of the outbreak is still being calculated.

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com and its partner, Dada Group, announced they're creating 35,000 jobs for those unable to work due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"The move aims to minimize the impact of the epidemic on employment in the short term, and to help tide small and medium enterprises over during the period, and overall support stable employment, while seeking to minimize the overall impact of the virus on employment and people's livelihoods," the company said in a statement announcing the news on its website.

The jobs include full- and part-time positions that include warehouse workers, couriers and drivers. For those who can't commute, customer service positions allow for working from home.

A delivery worker for Alibaba's Hema Fresh chain rides his electric bicycle on a nearly empty road following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, Feb. 7, 2020 Reuters

Employees hired during this time will have a special onboarding process and be given medical supplies such as face masks.

"They will also be given regular temperature checks and disinfections to ensure the overall safety of the work environment, and will receive coronavirus-related insurance," the company said.

JD.com is no stranger to innovating during public health crises. It originated as a brick-and-mortar store in Beijing in 1998, but relaunched as an online business following the SARS epidemic in 2004.

A staff member wearing a face mask opens the door curtain for customers at a JD.com's 7Fresh chain, as the country fights the novel coronavirus, in Yizhuang town, Beijing, Feb. 8, 2020. Tingshu Wang/Reuters

It's currently the largest retailer in China by revenue, according to its website, and boasts more than 330 million customers.

The move also comes as officials and experts said they're still unsure of the full economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak that's crippled the world's second-largest economy.

A staff member cleans a check counter at a JD.com's 7Fresh chain before the store opens, during an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Yizhuang town, Beijing, Feb. 8, 2020. Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Several international businesses have shuttered stores and reduced services in China amid the health emergency.

International automakers have closed crucial production plants in China for weeks. Some factories may reopen within the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease continues to climb in China. As of Wednesday, China's National Health Commission had recorded 1,113 deaths from among almost 45,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.