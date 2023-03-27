First Citizens to buy $72 billion in assets of failed Silicon Valley Bank, FDIC says

Silicon Valley Bank failed after a run on the bank.

First Citizens Bank will buy about $72 billion in assets from the failed Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said.

Silicon Valley Bank, a regional lender with about $210 billion in assets, collapsed earlier this month. The bank had been the 16th largest bank in the country.

The SVB Private logo is displayed outside of a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Monica, Calif., March 20, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

"Today's transaction included the purchase of about $72 billion of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association's assets at a discount of $16.5 billion," FDIC officials said in a press release.

About $90 billion of Silicon Valley Bank's assets will remain in receivership with the FDIC, the regulator said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. ABC News' Max Zahn contributed to this story.