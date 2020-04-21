Coronavirus economic updates: Walmart to require all employees to wear masks Here is the latest on the COVID-19-induced financial crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic has quickly evolved from a health care crisis to a financial one, shuttering businesses, upending industries and sending financial markets reeling.

Here's the latest news on how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting the economy. For more on financial resources available during the pandemic, click here.

Here's how the day is unfolding. Please refresh for updates.

Walmart to require all employees to wear masks

People wearing masks and gloves wait to enter a Walmart on April 17, 2020 in Uniondale, N.Y. Al Bello/Getty Images

Walmart announced over the weekend that associates at its stores and Sam's Clubs nationwide will now be required to wear masks.

"We will begin requiring that associates wear masks or other face coverings at work. This includes our stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as in our corporate offices. We’ll also be encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop with us," John Furner, the CEO of Walmart, and Kath McLay, the CEO of Sam's Club, wrote in a memo to staff.

"We have evolved our policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted," they added. "The CDC now recommends wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus."

The announcement comes amid increasing calls for personal protective equipment for essential workers at grocery stores and more.

Earlier this month, Walmart was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit after an employee died from COVID-19 complications. His family claimed the store did not do enough to protect employees from the novel coronavirus.