Popular small business rescue program poised to run out of money soon "It's been so good, it's almost depleted," President Trump said Wednesday.

As thousands of small business owners across the country scramble to stay afloat, the popular federal government-backed loan program meant to save those companies is poised to run out of money as early as Wednesday night, this according two Republican officials close to the matter.

The roughly $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which experienced a very rough rollout, is designed to cover eight weeks of a business' payroll expenses, so the company can retain its workers or hire back those it may have already furloughed, and the loans are forgivable provided that 75% of the total amount borrowed is used for payroll expenses.

"It's been so good, it's almost depleted, but we can't get the Democrats to approve it," President Donald Trump warned in a Rose Garden press conference Wednesday night.

President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 15, 2020, in Washington. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

One GOP aide told ABC News that as of 6 p.m. Wednesday night, the program had approved 1.4 million applications totaling $315 billion in loans. The Small Business Administration, which is administering the program, would not give out the total dollars disbursed to borrowers.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

The administration has requested another $250 billion for the program, but Democrats have been in a standoff with Republicans as they seek to wall off a portion of the funding for lenders that service minority-owned businesses, and push for another $250 billion for hard-hit hospitals on the frontlines of the pandemic, states and local governments suffering from revenue loss, and a 15 percent increase in food stamps.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters earlier on Wednesday that he had just spoken with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has been negotiating with Democratic leaders on a compromise.

"We see no reason why we cant come to agreement," Schumer said in a conference call, though he did not elaborate on when that deal might be reached. "We need to reprogram some of the parts of the program that are out of money. ... We think there is just as much need for hospitals, health care workers, state and local workers. They need help immediately or we're going to have millions, millions out of work."

A woman wearing a mask walks past closed store fronts in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, on April 15, 2020, in New York. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Aides to leaders on both sides of the aisle continued to express hope that a deal would be reached soon. The Senate is scheduled to come into session briefly on Thursday and the House on Friday at which time any business that has the unanimous support of members could be approved. It is possible a deal would be supported this week in those sessions.

"It is inexcusable that the Paycheck Protection Program will grind to a halt tonight," Senate Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio said in a statement Wednesday. "In less than two weeks, the PPP helped over 1 million small businesses receive forgivable loans. Now, millions of small businesses are in limbo because Democrats refused to put aside partisan politics and fund this bipartisan program. I urge my colleagues to swiftly pass a clean funding bill for PPP tomorrow."

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what happens to lenders who have borrowers in the pipeline. The head of the Consumer Bankers Association, an industry trade group closely monitoring PPP told reporters that his organization was pushing SBA for guidance on what happens next, noting that much was at stake.

"We think any hour now, we'll reach the $345 billion number (for PPP) -- which is the actual number -- and we know now there are 700,000 applications that our banks have and are going through the underwriting process and haven't been sent to SBA yet. We think at the end of the day, we're going to need upwards of $1 trillion to satisfy the demand of the nation's small businesses."

In a statement Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza urged Congress to appropriate additional money because, "by law, the SBA will not be able to issue new loan approvals once the programs experience a lapse in appropriations."

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: coronavirus map