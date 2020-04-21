Coronavirus updates: WHO warns people must be ready for 'new way of living' "We need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future."

How did we get here? Americans' response to coronavirus in March

A global pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 170,000 people worldwide.

Nearly 2.5 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected nation, with more than 787,000 diagnosed cases and at least 42,364 deaths. The number of cases in New York state alone is higher than in any single country outside the U.S.

As many countries seek to lift lockdowns and other social distancing measures put in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that easing restrictions too soon would likely lead to a resurgence of infections.

"This is not the time to be lax," Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, told an online press conference. "Instead, we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future."

A woman wearing a hazmat suit and googles pulls her grocery cart in the streets of Queens, a borough of New York City, amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 20, 2020. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Kasai said the the restrictions have proved effective and lifting them must be done gradually while continuously monitoring the situation. He said society must be prepared for a new way of living that keeps people healthy and allows economies to function while governments still work to keep the virus in check.

"As we move forward in this difficult time, our lives, our health system and approach to stopping transmission must continue to adapt and evolve along with the epidemic, at least until a vaccine or very effective treatment is found," he said. "This process will need to become our new normal."