The Dow Jones reaches 29,000 for the 1st time in history Uncertainty in the Middle East has not deterred investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a record high Friday morning, briefly touching 29,000 for the first time in history.

Investors continued to push stocks higher despite a Friday Labor Department jobs report that fell short of economists expectations, and as geopolitical tensions mount between the U.S. and Iran.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq similarly saw gains despite a volatile trading week.

The Dow's gains were led by pharmaceutical maker Pfizer -- possibly because of the notable gains in health care jobs in Friday's jobs report -- as well as tech giants.

President Donald Trump tweeted just prior to the Dow surpassing 29,000, writing that this has never happened before and, preemptively congratulating himself, writing: "The best is yet to come!"