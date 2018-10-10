Dow Jones closes down more than 800 points

Oct 10, 2018, 4:20 PM ET
PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan in New York, Oct. 10, 2018.PlayBrendan McDermid/Reuters
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 831.83 points on Wednesday to close at 25,598.74, losing 3.2 percent of its value.

The stock market was dragged down by a sell-off in tech stocks, rising interest rates and tension over trade disputes with China.

Slides in corporate shares weren't just contained to the Dow. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index also traded sharply lower, closing at 7,422.05, down 315.97 points or 4.1 percent. The S&P 500 closed at 2,785.68, down 94.66 points or 3.3 percent.

Specialist Gregg Maloney works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 10, 2018.

Rebecca Jarvis and Taylor Dunn contributed to reporting.
Comments