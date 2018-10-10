Dow Jones closes down more than 800 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 831.83 points on Wednesday to close at 25,598.74, losing 3.2 percent of its value.

The stock market was dragged down by a sell-off in tech stocks, rising interest rates and tension over trade disputes with China.

Slides in corporate shares weren't just contained to the Dow. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index also traded sharply lower, closing at 7,422.05, down 315.97 points or 4.1 percent. The S&P 500 closed at 2,785.68, down 94.66 points or 3.3 percent.

Richard Drew/AP

Rebecca Jarvis and Taylor Dunn contributed to reporting.