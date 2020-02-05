Elon Musk teases building a new Tesla Gigafactory in Texas The CEO asked Twitter to vote on whether it would be a good idea.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased his Twitter followers on Wednesday with a poll asking them if they want a Gigafactory built in Texas.

With results still rolling in, a majority of respondents indicated "Hell yeah" over "Nope" in Musk's unexpected poll.

There are currently two other Tesla Gigafactory's located in the U.S. -- Nevada and upstate New York.

Musk announced last November that the site of its first European factory would be in Berlin. Production is slated to begin there in 2021.

SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk speaks at a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Jan. 19, 2020. Joe Skipper/Reuters, FILE

Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai began delivering its first "made in China" cars last December after completing construction in just about a year. The Gigafactory in China was the company's first plant built outside of the U.S.

Last month, Tesla overtook Germany's Volkswagen to become the second most valuable automaker in the world, when its market value surpassed the $100 billion mark. The company's stock has skyrocketed to record highs in recent weeks, at times even baffling many investors and analysts.