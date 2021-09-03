Employers add 235,000 jobs in August and unemployment rate dips to 5.2%

The latest data comes as the more contagious delta variant upends the recovery.

September 3, 2021, 12:40 PM
Employers added 235,000 jobs in August, far below expectations of 720,000 new hires, and the unemployment rate dipped slightly to 5.2%, the Department of Labor said Friday.

The fresh labor market data comes as the spread of the more contagious delta variant has throttled the pace of the recovery. The latest figure is a steep fall from the approximately 1 million jobs that were added in both June and July.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

