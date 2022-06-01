Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Meta, Facebook's parent company, announces she's leaving

Sandberg, 52, took over the position in 2008.

Sheryl Sandberg, the COO of Meta, Facebook's parent company, announced Wednesday she is stepping down from her position with the company. She had held the role since 2008.

"Sitting by Mark's side for these 14 years has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime," Sandberg wrote in a post on Facebook announcing the decision.

Sandberg, a former Google executive who helped optimize that company’s ad business, joined Facebook when the social media platform still lacked a “like” button.

She led a dramatic increase in Facebook’s revenue by revamping its advertising business, turning the operation into an industry powerhouse that helped small and large businesses target users through data collected by the platform.

In 2007, the year before Sandberg arrived, the company’s revenue barely exceeded $150 million. Last year, the company brought in about $117 billion.

Meta has faced public scrutiny and legal challenges over its business operations.

In December 2020, the Federal Trade Commission sued Meta over allegedly sustaining a monopoly through anticompetitive practices. In January, a federal judge allowed the lawsuit to proceed past a procedural hurdle.

A separate lawsuit, filed by state attorneys general in December as well, accuses Facebook of colluding with Google to dominate the online advertising business.

Facebook has challenged the allegations in both lawsuits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.