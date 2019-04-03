Amid relentless scrutiny over the tech giant's ability to protect our privacy, live broadcast news events and shape elections, Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive appearance on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

It's the CEO's first network TV interview since news of the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke in March 2018.

To see the full interview Thursday, watch ABC News Live — the network's 24/7 streaming news channel — via Roku, Hulu, Facebook, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV and abcnews.com/live. Additional coverage will also be online on the ABC News and the "Good Morning America" websites.