Fed considering 3 rate hikes in 2022 to fight inflation

Federal Reserve officials announced Wednesday that they intend to more rapidly end pandemic-era monetary policies meant to support the economy as surging inflation casts a new shadow over the recovery.

The U.S. central bank announced it would accelerate the tapering of its bond-buying program that flushed financial markets with liquidity during the coronavirus-induced downturn. Fed officials voted to keep interest rates near-zero currently, and said they anticipated as many as three interest rate hikes in 2022.

"The path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus," the Fed said in a policy statement Wednesday. "Progress on vaccinations and an easing of supply constraints are expected to support continued gains in economic activity and employment as well as a reduction in inflation. Risks to the economic outlook remain, including from new variants of the virus."

The policy shift comes on the heels of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year, which ended Wednesday afternoon.

The committee decided during the meeting to "double the pace of reductions in its asset purchases," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a post-meeting news conference, signaling the pandemic-era program could be halted completely by March.

"Beginning in mid-January, we will reduce the monthly pace of our net asset purchases by $20 billion for Treasury securities and $10 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities," Powell said. "If the economy evolves broadly as expected, similar reductions in the pace of that asset purchases will likely be appropriate each month, implying that increases in our securities holdings would cease by mid-March, a few months sooner than we anticipated in early November."

He added: "We are phasing out our purchases more rapidly because with elevated inflation pressures and a rapidly strengthening labor market, the economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support. In addition, a quicker conclusion of our asset purchases will better position policy to address the full range of plausible economic outcomes."

Powell also said supply constraints and bottlenecks have limited how quickly production can respond to recent rises in demand, resulting in elevated levels of inflation.

"These problems have been larger and longer lasting than anticipated, exacerbated by waves of the virus," Powell said. "While the drivers of higher inflation have been predominantly connected to the dislocations caused by the pandemic, price increases have now spread to a broader range of goods and services."

While Powell didn't use the words "temporary" or "transitory" to describe inflation levels -- as he and the Fed have previously -- he did say inflation is expected to continue falling, to levels closer to the longer-run goal of 2%, by "the end of next year."

The Fed's policy shifts comes as data indicates inflation hit a 39-year high last month. The government's consumer price index, which measures the prices consumers pay for a basket of everyday goods and services, soared 6.8% in the last 12 months -- the largest such increase since 1982.

The latest indicators inflation is tightening its grip on the U.S. economy have thrown a wrench in the Fed's original plans to boost the economy throughout the pandemic.

Economists have attributed the rapidly climbing consumer prices to supply-demand imbalances lingering from the pandemic shock to the economy. Global supply chain issues, and an apparent shortage of workers accepting low-wage jobs in the service industry, have been linked to supply not being able to keep up with the surging consumer demand for goods and services as the pandemic wanes in the U.S. As a result, prices have been rising at a rapid clip.

The risk of inflation snowballing out of control, such as what was seen in the U.S. in the 1970s, makes it more difficult for the Fed to continue its easy monetary policy that was initiated during the pandemic -- such as keeping interest rates low and injecting liquidity into financial markets. While these policies can help stimulate consumer demand, economists have linked the rising prices to issues clobbering the supply-side of the equation, not the demand side.

"We understand that high inflation imposes significant hardship, especially on those least able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing and transportation," Powell said. "We are committed to our price stability goal. We will use our tools both to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched."