Fitbit stock soars amid reports of potential acquisition by Google's Alphabet Inc.

Fitbit stock soared by more than 30% Monday after reports emerged that Alphabet Inc., the company that owns Google, was said to be looking into purchasing the fitness tracking company.

Both Fitbit and Alphabet Inc. declined ABC News' request for comment, with both companies saying it doesn't comment on rumors or speculation.

Fitbit stock was trading at $4.29 per share when markets opened Monday and jumped more than 30% to $6.09 per share around midday.

Richard Drew/AP

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the negotiations, Reuters first reported that Alphabet Inc. made an offer to acquire Fitbit on Monday. The terms of the deal were not reported.

Alphabet Inc. stocks also rose Monday by approximately 2%.