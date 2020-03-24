They're hiring! Companies seek thousands of new employees amid the coronavirus pandemic Online retailers, pharmacies and more are adding thousands of positions.

While the coronavirus outbreak has left thousands lining up for unemployment, it has also changed the hiring landscape for pharmacies, online retailers, teleworking communications and shipping companies looking to bolster staffing in order to meet the recent surge of demand.

The drastic economic shift with mass layoffs across the hospitality industry brought restaurants, hotels and other service-based jobs to a halt. The pandemic, however, has forced people to stay indoors creating an increase in demand for delivery and online-based services, prompting mass hirings that may provide some relief for those in need of immediate work.

Major corporations like CVS, Amazon, Walmart and more have all announced a number of new positions amid the COVID-19 pandemic as their industries need more hands on deck than ever.

Some companies like Hilton have set up partnerships with leading companies to help facilitate getting furloughed employees back on their feet.

Hilton confirmed to ABC News that it is working to find temporary jobs for tens of thousands of displaced hotel team members through its newly created workforce resource center website. Partnering companies include Albertsons, Amazon, CVS, Lidl, Sunrise Senior Living and Walgreens.

The coronavirus outbreak is causing massive market actions and reactions with some companies laying off thousands of workers while at the same time other companies, like the Kroger Company are hiring even more people, as advertised on this electronic billboard, March 23, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

As of Tuesday, there are now more than 350,000 roles listed on the workforce resource site, and Hilton said it anticipates adding more jobs and partner companies in the coming days.

For other displaced job-seekers, LinkedIn has made it easier for businesses to connect with potential applicants during this time by encouraging the use of hashtags #CoronaVirusHiring or #NowHiring in any job hiring posts.

Here is a partial list of some companies hiring, where to apply and companies helping their displaced employees in need of new jobs.

Pharmacies

CVS Health

The company announced Monday that it plans to "immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country," calling the move the "most ambitious hiring drive in the company's history."

Thomas Moriarty, chief policy and external affairs officer, told ABC News, that Monday's announcement came as a result of "a growing need for additional employees across our enterprise."

He explained that the positions will span across, "pharmacies and stores, our call centers and warehouses, inventory as well as other front line individuals to help us address this on both a permanent and temporary basis."

CVS will fulfill roles using a technology-enabled hiring process with virtual job fairs, virtual interviews and virtual job tryouts.

"Many roles will be filled by existing CVS Health clients who have had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott," the company said.

Walgreens

Walgreens announced similar measures, saying it is dealing with "significant demands on our stores and pharmacies during this time," and that it is looking to hire approximately 9,500 roles in stores across the U.S., particularly customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads.

Information on how to apply can be found here.

Online Retailers

Amazon

Amazon said it will hire 100,000 full and part-time positions at fulfillment centers and delivery networks across the U.S., citing heightened demand for delivery services as social distancing measures kick in. Information on how to apply and openings can be found here.

Walmart

Walmart announced it was hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May for its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. The roles will initially be temporary, but many can be converted to permanent roles, the company said. More information on where to apply is here.

Grocery and Convenience Stores

Kroger

Kroger supermarkets announced it will hire 10,000 full- and part-time workers for their retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers. Information on how to apply can be found here.

7-Eleven

The world's largest convenience store chain, is hiring up to 20,000 people amid the pandemic, the company announced, citing an anticipated surge in delivery shopping through its new app. The chain encouraged interested applicants to inquire in-store or on its website, here.

Tesco

Tesco said it is hiring 20,000 "temporary colleagues" amid the pandemic, and interested candidates can also inquire in-store or on their website.

Teleworking Software

Both Zoom and Slack have announced new positions as more companies shift to remote work situations and are utilizing telecommunications, video conferencing and more. There is hiring information available here and here, respectively.

Pizza Delivery Chains

Pizza Hut, Domino's and Papa Johns have all announced they are hiring drivers as the demand for delivery rises during stay-in-place COVID-19 orders.