Kids II recalls inclined sleepers linked to 5 baby deaths

Georgia-based Kids II inclined sleepers are being recalled, after at least five infant deaths were reported, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Friday.

"Since the 2012 product introduction, five infant fatalities have occurred in the Kids II Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances," according the the CPSC press release.

The recall includes all models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers manufactured between March 2012 through April 2019, including the Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper and Bedtime Rocking Sleeper. For a complete list of recalled products, check here.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher," the agency said.

The recall affects about 694,000 rockers, that are made in China.

Consumer Reports (CR) first reported four of the infant deaths on April 12.

The recall follows the nationwide recall of the Fisher-Price Rock ’n Play Sleepers following a CR investigation that linked the sleepers to at least 32 infant deaths and after the recall was urged by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Consumers should call Kids II toll-free at 1-866-869-7954 8:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kids2.com and click on “IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.