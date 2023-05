Musk made the announcement on Twitter on Friday.

Ex-NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk said on Friday.

Yaccarino "will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology," Musk said.

"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," he added.

