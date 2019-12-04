Pinterest and The Knot take a stand against 'plantation weddings'

The popular wedding-planning sites Pinterest and The Knot announced they are no longer promoting content for "plantation" style weddings.

"Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things," a Pinterest spokesperson told ABC News in a statement Wednesday.

"We are grateful to Color of Change for bringing attention to this disrespectful practice," the statement added, referencing a California-based racial justice advocacy organization.

The company said it's "working to limit the distribution of this content and accounts across our platform, and continue to not accept advertisements for them."

Celebrities including Blake Lively have tied the knot at "plantation" venues, which are popular in the South. The wedding trend has been widely slammed for romanticizing the horrific history of slavery in the U.S.

Janet Blackmon Morgan/The Sun-News via AP, FILE

Jade Magnus Ogunnaike, the interim senior campaign director at Color of Change, responded to the news in statement on the organization's Facebook page.

"The wedding industry routinely denies the violent conditions Black people faced under chattel slavery by promoting plantations as romantic places to marry," she wrote.

Pinterest told ABC News it will limit the distribution of "plantation weddings" content by changing its site's autocomplete, search recommendations, email notifications and SEO. If people search for this content, an advisory will indicate that some results may violate its policies.

Moreover, Pinterest said it won't accept ads for these venues and has taken action so that ads won't appear in search results.

The Knot Worldwide told ABC News in a statement that it's also working with Color of Change to update its guidelines.

"Color of Change brought an issue to light about the way venues with a history of slavery describe their properties to couples," the company said. "We're currently working with Color of Change to create additions to our current content guidelines that will ensure all couples feel welcomed and respected on our sites."

The new guidelines "will prohibit any vendors on The Knot or WeddingWire from using language that romanticizes or glorifies a history that includes slavery," the company's statement said. "We will remove any vendors from our sites that do not comply. By creating these guidelines, we are providing a respectful experience for all couples, wedding professionals, and employees."