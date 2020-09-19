President Trump says he approved TikTok deal with Walmart, Oracle He had threatened to shut down the China-owned company.

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that a deal has been made on TikTok with Walmart and Oracle calling it a "great deal for America"

"We have some very big news on TikTok," Trump said. "TikTok is moving along. We’re dealing with Oracle, which you know of, Larry Ellison. And we’re dealing with, as a combination, Walmart -- Walmart, a great company. A great, American company. The security will be 100%. They’ll be using separate clouds and a lot of very, very powerful security. And they’ll be making about a $5 billion contribution toward education.

"They’re going to be setting up a very large fund for the education of American youth, and that will be great," he added. "That’s their contribution that I’ve been asking for. But we’ll see whether or not it all happens."

