Trump signs executive order giving Chinese owner ByteDance 45 days to sell TikTok

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday night giving ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, 45 days to sell the video sharing app before it's banned in the country.

The deadline, 45 days from Thursday, would be Sept. 20, which is five days longer than the date Trump had previously used to threaten TikTok with a ban. The president has said the app is a security threat based on its owner.

He repeated the claim in signing the executive order, writing, "TikTok automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information -- potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage."

Trump said on Aug. 1 he would ban the app, popular with young people for sharing videos choreographed to music. The app has been downloaded 175 million times in the United States, according to the executive order.

"These are the facts: 100 million Americans come to TikTok for entertainment and connection, especially during the pandemic," a TikTok spokesperson said in regards to the president's initial claims he would ban the app. "We've hired nearly 1,000 people to our U.S. team this year alone, and are proud to be hiring another 10,000 employees into great paying jobs across the US. Our $1 billion creator fund supports U.S. creators who are building livelihoods from our platform. TikTok U.S. user data is stored in the U.S., with strict controls on employee access. TikTok's biggest investors come from the U.S. We are committed to protecting our users' privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform."

ByteDance is in advanced talks with Microsoft to buy the app. Trump has indicated he would support a deal with the U.S. tech company, however, he has also indicated that the United States should get a portion of the sale. It's not clear how that mechanism would take place, or if it would even be legal.

Another order from the president Thursday night bans transactions with WeChat, the popular texting app. The app is owned by Tencent, also a Chinese company.