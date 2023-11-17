Sam Altman steps down from role as CEO of OpenAI

Altman's departure follows a review by the company's board of directors.

Sam Altman is stepping down from his role as CEO of OpenAI, the company announced on Friday.

The departure follows a review process undertaken by the company's board of directors, said OpenAI, the maker of the popular conversation bot ChatGPT.

"Mr. Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," OpenAI said in a statement. "The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

The company's chief technology officer, Mira Murati, will take over the CEO role on an interim basis, OpenAI said.

Founded as a non-profit in 2015, OpenAI has risen to prominence since ChatGPT was made available to the public a year ago. The chatbot now boasts more than 100 million weekly users, Altman announced earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the company has grown dramatically. As of October, OpenAI was set to bring in more than $1 billion in revenue over a year-long period through the sale of its artificial intelligence products, The Information reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.