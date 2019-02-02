Here are all the Super Bowl LIII ads people are talking about

What does $5 million look like?

For many companies, it looks like 30 seconds of airtime on Sunday night. CBS, the network airing Super Bowl LIII, is charging more than $5 million for each 30-second commercial, or more than $166,667 per second, according to AdWeek.

Here's a look at how they've chosen to spend that money.

Amazon via AP

Pepsi, featuring Cardi B and Steve Carrell

Bumble, featuring Serena Williams

Amazon, starring Harrison Ford and Forrest Whitaker

Doritos #NowItsHot, featuring Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys Super Bowl

Stella Artois 'Change Up The Usual,' with Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges

Michelob ULTRA: The Pure Experience

Lexus Quarterback Safety System+: Next-generation QB Protection

Budweiser: Wind Never Felt Better

M&M’S ‘Bad Passengers,’ featuring Christina Applegate