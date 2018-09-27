Tesla shares plunge after SEC sues Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a suit filed in U.S. Federal Court in Manhattan.

Tesla shares plunged more than 4 percent on the news.

In August, Musk tweeted, "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," drawing scrutiny from the government agency.

