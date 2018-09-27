Tesla shares plunge after SEC sues Elon Musk

Sep 27, 2018, 4:24 PM ET
PHOTO: CEO Elon Musk listens to President Donald Trump speak during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC., Jan. 23, 2017.Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
CEO Elon Musk listens to President Donald Trump speak during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC., Jan. 23, 2017.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a suit filed in U.S. Federal Court in Manhattan.

Interested in Elon Musk?

Add Elon Musk as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Elon Musk news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Elon Musk
Add Interest

Tesla shares plunged more than 4 percent on the news.

In August, Musk tweeted, "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," drawing scrutiny from the government agency.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Comments