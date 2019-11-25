Tesla's Cybertruck has 200,000 preorders, Elon Musk says

Nov 25, 2019, 11:45 AM ET
PHOTO: Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk unveils the all-electric battery-powered Teslas Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, Calif., on Nov. 21, 2019.
Tesla's odd-looking, angular pickup truck is already in high demand, according to CEO Elon Musk, who tweeted that the all-electric vehicle already has 200,000 preorders.

The unique design of the Cybertruck, unveiled by Musk on Nov. 21, has divided the internet -- some calling the style futuristic, others slamming it as unattractive.

Despite the vehicle not hitting the roads until late 2021, Musk tweeted Saturday that the Cybertruck has 146,000 "orders so far," and updated that figure to "187k" over the weekend and then "200k" Sunday night.

PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Teslas design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif.
Tesla did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment or confirmation Monday.

The company's first electric pickup truck starts at $39,900 but can reach $69,000 depending on the motor and specs.

To place a preorder on Tesla's website, however, buyers only have to put down $100, which is "fully refundable."

"You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in late 2021," the website states.

PHOTO: Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk unveils the all-electric battery-powered Teslas Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, Calif., on Nov. 21, 2019. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk unveils the all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, Calif., on Nov. 21, 2019.

Musk also defended the truck's design, writing in a separate tweet, "Reason Cybertruck is so planar is that you can’t stamp ultra-hard 30X steel, because it breaks the stamping press."

"Even bending it requires a deep score on inside of bend, which is how the prototype was made," he added.

The truck boasts towing capabilities of more than 7,500 pounds and a 0 to 60 mph time of less than 6.5 seconds.

Musk also shared video on Sunday of the Cybertruck pulling Ford's flagship F-150 truck uphill on a rope.