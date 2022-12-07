Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on state devices

“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users' devices," Abbott said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies on Wednesday to ban the use of social media platform TikTok on government-issued devices over concerns about how the China-owned app handles data on American infrastructure and other sensitive information.

"TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users' devices -- including when, where and how they conduct internet activity -- and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government," Abbott said in a letter to state officials on Wednesday.

TikTok has faced growing scrutiny from state and federal officials in recent months over fears that American data could fall into the possession of the Chinese government.

The move from Abbott arrives a month after a commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission called on the U.S. government to ban the social media platform.

