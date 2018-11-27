President Donald Trump threatened to cut subsidies to General Motors on Tuesday, one day after the Detroit automaker announced it was laying off 14,000 workers in North America and closing seven plants worldwide, including four in the U.S.

"Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies, including...." Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

"....for electric cars. General Motors made a big China bet years ago when they built plants there (and in Mexico) - don’t think that bet is going to pay off. I am here to protect America’s Workers!" The President continued in a follow up tweet.

