Twitter says it removed fake accounts from Iran, Russia, Venezuela and Bangladesh

Jan 31, 2019, 3:50 PM ET
PHOTO: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill, Sept. 5, 2018.Jim Bourg/Reuters, FILE
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill, Sept. 5, 2018.

Twitter on Thursday said it has deleted thousands of fake accounts from Iran, Russia, Venezuela and Bangladesh.

More than 1,000 accounts located in Venezuela were engaged in a "state-backed influence campaign" targeting domestic audiences, the social media company wrote in a post on its website.

(MORE: Facebook removes more accounts linked to 'coordinated inauthentic behavior' in Russia)

The company also said it had "identified and suspended 2,617 additional malicious accounts" in Iran.

(MORE: Facebook blocks 115 accounts for alleged 'inauthentic behavior' ahead of midterm elections)

Facebook also announced on Thursday it took down "783 pages, groups and accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior tied to Iran," in a post on its website.

Facebook shared information about the suspicious activity with Twitter, the company's head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, told reporters on a conference call. The company took down fake posts from Facebook and Instagram but said it did not find similar activity on its WhatsApp platform, Gleicher said.

(MORE: Facebook removes hundreds of pages, groups and accounts linked to 'inauthentic behavior' in Russia, Iran)

Gleicher sidestepped questions about dubious behavior from Venezuela.

Information that allowed Facebook to find these inauthentic accounts came from Twitter, as it shared information about similar accounts on its platform. Facebook in turn shared all its findings with Twitter, Gleicher said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Fergal P. Gallagher, Dennis Powell and Lee Ferran contributed to this report.

Comments