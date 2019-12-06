US added 266K jobs in November, unemployment remains at 50-year low The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows continued signs of growth.

The U.S. economy added a solid 266,000 jobs in November, exceeding economists' exceptions, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

Average hourly earnings rose by 7 cents to $28.29 and unemployment remained at a 50-year low of 3.5%.

People wait in line to inquire about job openings with Marshalls during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019. Lynne Sladky/AP, FILE

Employers added the most jobs in the health care and professional and technical services industries, the data showed.

November also saw a rise in manufacturing jobs, though this was likely due to unionized autoworkers returning to work after the strike at General Motors.