US adds 225,000 jobs in January, unemployment rate rises slightly to 3.6%

Notable job gains occurred in the fields of construction and health care.

Catherine Thorbecke
By
February 7, 2020, 1:44 PM
1 min read

The U.S. economy added a solid 225,000 jobs in January, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

The unemployment rate rose by a fraction of a percentage point to 3.6%

Notable job gains occurred in the fields of construction, health care, transportation and warehousing, according to the data.

