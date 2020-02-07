US adds 225,000 jobs in January, unemployment rate rises slightly to 3.6% Notable job gains occurred in the fields of construction and health care.

The U.S. economy added a solid 225,000 jobs in January, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

The unemployment rate rose by a fraction of a percentage point to 3.6%

People wait in line to inquire about job openings with Marshalls during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019. Lynne Sladky/AP, FILE

Notable job gains occurred in the fields of construction, health care, transportation and warehousing, according to the data.

