The US economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April, unemployment rate skyrockets to 14.7%

The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate to 14.7% according to data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

April’s jobs report is the first of the monthly releases to show the extent of the economic devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, the unemployment rate was at a historic low of 3.5%.

Among the hardest hit sectors were the leisure and hospitality industries -- which shed some 7.7 million jobs -- though employment fell sharply across all major industries.

Other notable job losses occurred in food and drinking service sectors (which lost 5.5 million jobs), education and health services (which lost 2.5 million jobs) and retail employment (which lost 2.1 million jobs).

Manufacturing employment also fell by 1.3 million.

Moreover, the unemployment rate spiked indiscriminately among all major groups and hit 13% for adult men and 15.5% for adult women in April.

Broken down among racial groups, it climbed to 14.2% for White Americans, 16.7% for Black Americans, 14.5% for Asian Americans and 18.9% for Hispanics, according to the BOL data.

