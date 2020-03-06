US employers add 273K jobs in February, unemployment rate is 3.5% Notable job gains occurred in the health care and social assistance sector.

The U.S. economy added a higher-than-expected 273,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate fell slightly to 3.5%, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

Notable job gains occurred in the health care and social assistance sector (57,000 jobs) and food and drinking places (53,000 jobs). Other notable gains occurred in government employment (45,000 jobs) and construction (42,000 jobs).

Last month the average hourly earnings increased by 9 cents to $28.52. Overall average hourly earnings have increased by 3% over the past 12 months.

