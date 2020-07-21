US hits 11 Chinese companies with sanctions over human rights abuses The companies have ties to forced labor of Uyghurs and other minority groups.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Monday that 11 Chinese companies would be blacklisted for alleged human rights violations.

The companies are implicated in abuses associated with the People Republic of China's campaign of "repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor, involuntary collection of biometric data, and genetic analyses targeted at Muslim minority groups from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The blacklisting means the companies will not be able to purchase U.S. equipment or technology. The companies range from tech firms to apparel makers and even hair product suppliers.

In this June 5, 2019, file photo, people chat near the entrance to an OFILM factory in Nanchang, China. The company is one of 11 that the U.S. government has imposed trade sanctions on and says are implicated in human rights abuses. Ng Han Guan/AP. FILE

"Beijing actively promotes the reprehensible practice of forced labor and abusive DNA collection and analysis schemes to repress its citizens," Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement. "This action will ensure that our goods and technologies are not used in the Chinese Communist Party’s despicable offensive against defenseless Muslim minority populations."

Nine of the companies named by the Commerce Department -- including Changii Esquel Textile Company, Hefei Bitland Information Technology Company and Tanyuan Technology Company -- were blacklisted in connection with the practice of forced labor involving Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups.

In this Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, the Haolin Hair Accessories factory is shown in the Xinjiang autonomous region in China. Ng Han Guan/AP, FILE

The other two companies were hit with the sanctions in connection with conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups, the Commerce Department said.

In this file photo taken on March 05, 2020, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross testifies about the fiscal year 2021 budget during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies hearing in Washington, DC. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

The action from the U.S. government comes after a March 2020 report from the think tank Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which accused major U.S. companies, including Apple and Nike, of using Uyghur labor in their supply chains.