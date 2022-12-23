US small businesses see sales boost after Made in America features with David Muir

For the 11th year running, "World News Tonight" features companies in the U.S.

For the 11th year running, ABC News' "World News Tonight" is spotlighting small businesses across the country making and selling American-made products in its annual Made in America Christmas series.

From personalized books to Christmas tree growing kits, David Muir reports on the U.S. small businesses creating products and jobs. For the 3rd year in a row, Oprah Winfrey got in on the fun by sharing some of her Favorite Things made in the United States.

The companies featured all said they saw a boost in business after being seen -- and that viewers' orders made a big difference on their sales.

The company, Buck Mason, who sells tee shirts made of cotton from farms across the country, sold over 3,400 shirts after Muir visited their store in New York.

The Mystic, Connecticut-based company, Mystic Knotwork, saw over $40,000 in sales within an hour of being featured in the series. "We had phone calls coming in off the hook. It was crazy," employee Bailey McGowen said.

Alex Schuman's company, Nomadic Kitchen, in Burlington, Vermont, makes holiday themed and flavored marshmallows. Because of the increase in orders, Schuman said she added more hours and days for staff and even hired a new employee to accommodate the high demand.

In Gardena, California, Gloria L. Williams' beauty company Body Nanny -- which was on the list of one of Oprah's Favorite Things -- received hundreds of new orders for their sugar scrub set.

"You made us so busy," Williams told Muir in a video message. "We had to hire extra people and we had to add extra shifts!"

Another item on Oprah's list was Stone Hollow Farmstead's movie night trio popcorn box. Mother-daughter duo Deborah and Alexander Stone created 500 new boxes for "World News Tonight" viewers at their harm in Harpersville, Alabama.

The Philadelphia-based company, Vinylux, repurposes old vinyl records into bowls, coasters, journals, clocks and more. Once they shared their story with Muir, sales increased by 1,600% and sold out. Owner, Jeff Davis, and his team immediately got to work restocking their supply. “It’s been a very busy week here which has been great,” Davis said.

The nonprofit, Augusta Training Shop, sells wooden snowflakes handmade by adults with special needs. Executive director, Audrey Murell, said the organization will now be able to hire more employees after being spotlighted.

Check out the full list of companies featured on Made in America Christmas this year:

The Jonsteen Tree Company and their Christmas tree grow kits

I See Me

Danforth Pewter

Stick With Me

Oxford Pennant

Maui Gold Pineapple

Portland Pet Food Company

Augusta Training Shop

Vinylux

Nomadic Kitchen

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Buck Mason

Mystic Knotwork

MishMoccs

Mr. P’s Pantry

Salty Seattle

Footnanny

Stone Hollow Farmstead

Thrive Causemetics

Constructive Eating

Flowfold

Disclaimer: All of the above companies say their products are made in America. In some cases not all products are made in the U.S.