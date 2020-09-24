New weekly unemployment filings tick up to 870,000 Some six months into the crisis, new unemployment filings remain elevated.

The latest tally of weekly jobless claims was 870,000 last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday.

While the number of people filing for unemployment insurance has stagnated in recent weeks, the latest figure shows a concerning uptick of 4,000 compared to the previous week's revised figure. It is also the 27th straight week of historically high weekly jobless claims.

Some six months into the pandemic, the latest figure also shows that people are still continuing to be laid off at an unprecedented rate.

Meanwhile, the DOL also said Thursday that more than 26 million Americans are still receiving some sort of unemployment insurance benefits as of the week ending Sept. 5. For that same period last year, that figure was 1.5 million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.