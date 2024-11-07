Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 7, 7:30 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
Harris
67,901,520
270 to win
Trump
72,607,221
Expected vote reporting: 91%

Bank of England cuts main interest rate by a quarter-point to 4.75% after UK inflation falls

ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 7:01 AM

LONDON -- Bank of England cuts main interest rate by a quarter-point to 4.75% after UK inflation falls.

