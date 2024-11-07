National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
67,901,520
270 to win
Trump
72,607,221
Expected vote reporting: 91%
Bank of England cuts main interest rate by a quarter-point to 4.75% after UK inflation falls
ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 7:01 AM
LONDON -- Bank of England cuts main interest rate by a quarter-point to 4.75% after UK inflation falls.