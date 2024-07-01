Boeing announces purchase of Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion in stock
Boeing has announced plans to aquire Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion in an all-stock transaction for the manufacturing firm
ByThe Associated Press
July 1, 2024, 1:07 AM
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Boeing announced plans to aquire Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion in an all-stock transaction for the manufacturing firm.
Boeing, located in Arlington, Virginia, announced the purchase in a statement late Sunday.
The acquisition's equity value of $4.7 billion is $37.25 per share, while the total value of the deal is around $8.3 billion, which includes Spirit’s last reported net debt, the aerospace company said.
Spirit, located in Wichita, Kansas, manufactures key parts for Boeing aircraft.