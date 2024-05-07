Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 10 cents to $78.38 per barrel Tuesday

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 10 cents to $78.38 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 17 cents to $83.16 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 4 cents to $2.54 a gallon. June heating oil eged up 1 cent to $2.47 a gallon. June natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.21 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $7 to $2,324.20 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 7 cents to $27.54 per ounce, and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.61 per pound.

The dollar rose to 154.76 yen from 153.93 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0753 from $1.0775.