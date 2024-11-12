Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Nov. 12

Dutch appeals court overturns landmark ruling that ordered energy firm Shell to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030

ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 3:01 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Dutch appeals court overturns landmark ruling that ordered energy firm Shell to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030.

