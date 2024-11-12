National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
71,794,548
270 to win
Trump
74,989,915
Expected vote reporting: 95%
Dutch appeals court overturns landmark ruling that ordered energy firm Shell to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 3:01 AM
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Dutch appeals court overturns landmark ruling that ordered energy firm Shell to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030.