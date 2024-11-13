National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,390,369
270 to win
Trump
75,537,042
Expected vote reporting: 96%
Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms
Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms
ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 6:40 AM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Two employees are dead following an explosion at a factory in Louisville, Kentucky, the company confirms.