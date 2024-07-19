Everton's proposed sale to Texas-based Friedkin Group has fallen through

The proposed sale of Premier League club Everton to the Texas-based Friedkin Group has fallen through, both parties said in a joint statement

MANCHESTER, England -- The proposed sale of Premier League club Everton to the Texas-based Friedkin Group has fallen through, both parties said in a joint statement on Friday.

The Friedkin Group, which has a portfolio of companies in the automotive, entertainment, hospitality, sports and adventure industries, entered into exclusive discussions to buy a majority stake in Everton last month.

But the two parties said Friday that discussions had ended and the proposed deal would not go ahead.

“The parties agree it is in both their interests for Everton to explore alternative options,” the joint statement said.

