Fire at lithium battery factory in South Korea kills 1, leaves more than 20 missing
Fire officials say they’ve discovered eight dead bodies from a burned factory near Seoul
ByThe Associated Press
June 24, 2024, 2:47 AM
SEOUL, South Korea -- Fire officials say they've discovered eight dead bodies from a burned factory near Seoul.
Fire official Kim Jin-young says the bodies were retrieved and being transferred to a hospital.
Yonhap news agency earlier reported that 20 dead bodies were discovered.
Kim earlier said rescue efforts were underway at the factory at Hwaseong, just south of Seoul.
Kim told a televised briefing then that 23 people were reported missing, including Chinese nationals.
South Korean media reported about 67 people were working at the factory before the fire occurred.