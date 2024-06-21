The Home Depot's Red, White and Blue Sale is offering major discounts on everything you need for your home
The Home Depot is offering incredible discounts on a wide range of products.
The Home Depot's highly anticipated Red, White & Blue sale is happening now.
This massive sale is timed perfectly for upcoming Fourth of July celebrations, offering incredible discounts on a wide range of products.
Whether you're looking to spruce up your outdoor space, upgrade your appliances or add some flair to your home decor, The Home Depot has you covered.
You can expect major discounts on things like Whirlpool washers, outdoor gazebos and more.
Below, see some of the top products you can grab during the sale.
42 in. 60,000BTU Fire Pit Propane Gas Fire Pit Table Rectangular Tabletop Discount
Transform your outdoor space with this sleek fire pit table, perfect for cozy gatherings.
- $302.22
- $377.78
Hampton Bay Laguna Point 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Sectional
Enjoy the summer in style with this comfortable and durable outdoor sectional set.
- $599.40
- $999
StyleWell Natural Woven Hyacinth Counter Stool with Low Back
Add a touch of natural elegance to your kitchen or bar area with these beautiful counter stools.
- $111.75
- $149
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black
Upgrade your grilling game with this powerful and stylish propane gas grill.
- $199
- $249
Milwaukee Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower
Keep your yard clean and tidy with this efficient and easy-to-use cordless blower.
- $129
- $199
Whirlpool 4.8 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with Impeller
Make laundry day a breeze with this high-performance top-load washer from Whirlpool.
- $598
- $1049
KNOCK OUT 2 Gal. Rose Bush
Brighten up your garden with these stunning and resilient red double knock out roses.
- $29.97
- $39.61
DeWalt Drill/Driver Kit with 2.0Ah Battery, Charger and Bag
Tackle any DIY project with ease using this versatile and powerful hammer drill/driver kit.
- $99
- $159
13 ft. x 11 ft. Gray Steel Outdoor Patio Gazebo with Mosquito Netting
Create a perfect outdoor oasis with this stylish and functional patio gazebo.
- $319
- $406
Bali Room Darkening Roller Shades
Enhance your home's privacy and energy efficiency with these elegant blackout cellular shades.
- $55.23
- $110.46
