FIFA signs Budweiser brewer AB InBev to separate sponsor deal for 2025 Club World Cup in the US

FIFA has signed its long-time sponsor AB InBev to a Club World Cup deal that will promote the Budweiser and Michelob Ultra brands at the tournament in the United States next year

ZURICH -- FIFA signed its longtime sponsor AB InBev to a Club World Cup deal on Monday that will promote the Budweiser and Michelob Ultra brands at the tournament in the United States next year.

The value of the latest Budweiser deal, which includes player-of-the-match awards, was not announced.

The global brewing giant joins Chinese electronics firm Hisense as existing World Cup sponsors making separate deals for the relaunched 32-team club event that was previously included in comprehensive FIFA deals covering all competitions.

FIFA's longest-standing backers Coca-Cola and Adidas have existing FIFA deals through the 2030 World Cup and have not announced separate financial backing for the Club World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has promised hundreds of millions of dollars in prize money to clubs taking part in the Club World Cup which still has no broadcasting deal.

The Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities from June 15 to July 13. It will test many NFL stadiums for soccer ahead of the men's 2026 World Cup being co-hosted with Canada and Mexico.

The 32 team lineup has 12 clubs from Europe including recent Champions League winners Real Madrid and Manchester City.

