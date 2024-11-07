Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 7, 12:10 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
295
Harris
68,051,475
270 to win
Trump
72,735,978
Expected vote reporting: 91%

Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.79% this week, its highest level since early July

ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 12:00 PM

McLEAN. Va. -- Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.79% this week, its highest level since early July.

