National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,989,315
270 to win
Trump
75,990,121
Expected vote reporting: 98%
November 14, 2024, 12:00 PM
MCLEAN, Va. -- Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage slipped to 6.78% this week, ending a six-week climb.