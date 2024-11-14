Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 14, 5:19 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,989,315
270 to win
Trump
75,990,121
Expected vote reporting: 98%

Hurricane-stricken Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 home games at Yankees' spring training park in Tampa

ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 11:52 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane-stricken Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 home games at Yankees' spring training park in Tampa.

