National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,989,315
270 to win
Trump
75,990,121
Expected vote reporting: 98%
Hurricane-stricken Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 home games at Yankees' spring training park in Tampa
ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 11:52 AM
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane-stricken Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 home games at Yankees' spring training park in Tampa.