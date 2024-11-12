National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
Harris
72,317,733
270 to win
Trump
75,454,777
Expected vote reporting: 96%
Jury awards three former Abu Ghraib detainees $42 million in civil trial, holds contractor responsible
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 12:19 PM
ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Jury awards three former Abu Ghraib detainees $42 million in civil trial, holds contractor responsible.