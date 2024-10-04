How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/4/2024

U.S. stocks closed higher after a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report raised optimism about the economy

The Associated Press

U.S. stocks closed higher after a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report raised optimism about the economy. The S & P 500 added 0.9% Friday and neared its all-time high set on Monday. The Dow climbed 0.8% and reached its own record. The Nasdaq rose 1.2%. Banks, cruise-ship operators and other companies whose profits can benefit the most from a stronger economy led the way. But jumping Treasury yields and diminished expectations for future cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve dragged down home builders to keep the stock market’s gains in check. Oil prices rose.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 rose 51.13 points, or 0.9%, to 5,751.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 341.16 points, or 0.8%, to 42,352.75.

The Nasdaq composite rose 219.37 points, or 1.2%, to 18,137.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.65 points, or 1.5%, to 2,212.80

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 12.90 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 39.75 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 18.26 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.91 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 981.24 points, or 20.6%.

The Dow is up 4,663.21 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,126.50 points, or 20.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 185.72 points, or 9.2%.